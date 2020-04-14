IMF to provide debt relief to 25 countries amid coronavirus

The International Monetary Fund has announced to provide immediate debt relief to 25 member countries to allow them to focus more financial resources on fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the statement issued by the IMF, the debt relief was provided under its Catastrophe Containment and Relief Trust (CCRT).

In this regard, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva informed that the CCRT had about $500 million in resources on hand, including new pledges of $185 million from Britain, $100 million from Japan, and undisclosed amounts from China, the Netherlands and others. The fund is pushing to raise the amount available to $1.4 billion.

She further said that the executive board approved the first batch of countries to receive grants to cover their debt service obligations to the fund for an initial six months.

The IMF board approved $500 million through the IMF Catastrophe Containment and Relief Trust (CCRT) to cancel six months of debt service for Afghanistan, Benin, Burkina Faso, Central African Republic, Chad, Comoros, DR Congo, The Gambia, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Haiti, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mozambique, Nepal, Niger, Rwanda, São Tomé and Príncipe, Sierra Leone, Solomon Islands, Tajikistan, Togo and Yemen.

Eric LeCompte. the Executive Director of Jubilee USA Network and a United Nations Finance Expert, described the news as “an incredibly positive step”.

“These countries need to bolster their health systems right away and cancellation of debt for six months will help these countries. Many of these countries have less than 50 critical care unit beds per country.

The IMF and the World Bank have called for rich nations to stop collecting debt payments from these countries from 1 May until June 2021.