Five policemen test positive for COVID-19 in Lahore

Five policemen have been infected with the coronavirus in Lahore amid a growing number of cases in Punjab.

Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Zulfiqar Hameed confirmed the news and asserted that the infected policemen were posted in Naulakha Police Station. “Around 31 policemen were tested for the coronavirus, however, only five have tested positive for the disease,” CCPO added.

Zulfiqar Hameed further said that even the prisoners that were earlier released are being tracked and screened with the support of the health department of Punjab. “The policemen are more exposed to the virus as they have been performing their duties during the lockdown,” he added.

Lahore CCPO Zulfiqar Hameed said that the latest policemen were performing their duties in city division. He said that all the protective measures would be adopted to contain the spread of the virus. The CCPO directed the police officers to ensure the safety of their subordinates.

Moreover, seven policemen have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in Karachi today. They were immediately sent to isolation centres. Reportedly, the infected policemen were not involved in performing lockdown duties but had been deployed as drivers or working at the offices of various departments.