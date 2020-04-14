Many batters around the world were happy on Asif’s suspension: Kevin Pietersen

Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen has claimed that a lot of batsmen were happy when Pakistan pacer Mohammad Asif was banned in the 2010 spot-fixing scandal.

“I think there are plenty batters around the world that were happy that he got banned,” Pietersen stated while retweeting a video of Asif dismissing him in a Test match. “He was the best I faced!”

I think there’s plenty batters around the world that were happy he got banned!

He was the best I faced!

I had no idea against him! https://t.co/AoN2xN2oX1 — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) April 13, 2020

The batsman stated that he had no idea on how to counter him.

Asif along with teammates Salman Butt and Mohammad Amir were handed lengthy suspensions by the International Cricket Council (ICC) over their involvement in the 2010 spot-fixing scandal.

During the game, Asif dismissed Pietersen for a golden duck with a delivery that swung late before inducing an edge into the hands of wicketkeeper Kamran Akmal.

In 23 Tests, the speedster picked up 106 wickets and regularly troubled the best of batsmen with his prodigious swing and pace.

While Amir made a comeback to international cricket, Asif, whom many believe was the kingpin of fixers found his career come to an inglorious end. Butt however plays domestic cricket.