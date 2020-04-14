The Growth Curve

To say that age is a number is plausible. However, as you go high in count so must you come down in strength.’ Tween and twenties garner a healthy supple skin with stamina to match. Fast forward ten years and you come to accept what is and are usually resigned to your fate except a few who drain their pockets for a flashy convertible. A couple of Years later; the only thing you want to do right is to make sure that the assigned prescription drugs are neatly stored in the cute little storage boxes that are a physical reminder of your health issues. We, however, Botox our way into the late 50’s while the 60’s are the start of a volunteer era and the therapy induced days. It is at this point when human body has had enough and we crave for quieter days and silent nights.

Michelle Obama in her memoir writes sarcastically,

”as if growing up is finite-as if at some point u stop- u become something and that’s the end”.

I agree because we evolve constantly. According to Darwin, we were monkeys first and humans later so that alone states the case. But what lies ahead? Have we become a different specie altogether or is the growth more of an augmentation of our soul, a surge of emotions unknown, evolution of abilities, or a maturation of skills?

Not that long ago, Plato’s propositions of Earth’s spherical shape earned him widespread condemnation and criticism from general public and the Church alike. He was among the first revolutionary giants to have publicly contradicted an establishment. This was evolution indeed. Voyages by the Spanish crown, Christopher Columbus, Vasco da Gama and many others imply the ever-increasing extent of a human mind and the astounding range of its skills.

Humanity however cannot be penned down as a well-rounded amalgamation of triumphs, highs or intriguing feats of glory. We have also been known to dabble in uncanny approaches that sets back an era of human growth chart. On November 8,2016; the crazy vote in America won. Sen. Hillary Clinton remained a captive of her alleged glass ceiling and the biggest reality show on earth paved its way into the life of every American with Donald Trump at its helm. A new Commander-in-Chief, a new President, an Office in which the very aura screams power and intimidation was taken over by a joke whose buffoonery now makes headlines all over the world. I believe that was a reality brought forth by a decline in human prowess and intuition.

Dr Sedvig very aptly puts in “Thor-the dark world”:

“There is nothing more reassuring than realizing that the world is crazier than you”.

It necessarily doesn’t put one in a good light but being a step above from the bottom feeder renders a celebration of its own. Ultimately, it’s the choices that signal our ascent or the growth that we consciously want to achieve. Human body may weaken, its strength-nosedive but a human mind remains a perpetual source of amazement sometimes for all the wrong reasons. Right now, we are in the midst of remarkably unparalleled times. The spread of Covid-19 has rendered almost all life inoperative. We are bound within our four walls, are struggling economically and have a new sense of homelife that is mentally pushing the boundaries of human patience. We see aggression against people of Asian descent and we also witness benevolent acts of kindness where people are sharing meals, risking lives to tend to others. Humanity can be trifling and uplifting. It’s just the perspective that counts.

There is no end to what a human mind can achieve. Stephen Hawking, to this day, remains a champion to those crippled by fate and humanity alike. Quaid-e-Azam, Margaret Thatcher, Nelson Mandela, Gandhi, Karl Marx, Leonardo Di-Vinci, Anne Frank- inspiration has many faces-not bound by age, society and disability. Age should never cripple one’s imagination, neither should decrepitude. Evolution of mind and body works only if we continue to strain against our comfort zone and thrust forward into the unknown. The idea isn’t novel hence attainable. Age only needs to stay a number and the rest becomes a history.

The writer is a US-based freelancer. She has worked as a Political correspondent for reputable online publications, contributed SEO articles, translated official and regulatory documents pertaining to health industry and worked with various agencies in and around the States and Canada. She can be reached at sairawasif@outlook.com