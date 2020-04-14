CAA has permitted ‘Flydubai’ for a special flight from Dubai-Faislabad

CAA have granted special permission to Fly Dubai a Dubai based airline for operating a flight to carry 180 Pakistanis who are stuck in United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The flight will land at Faisalabad airport and it will take back 11 UAE embassy staff members.

The CAA, however, said that no member of the flight crew will be allowed to disembark from the aircraft while at the airport.

180 Pakistani nationals trapped due to suspension of flight operations due to coronavirus pandemic will be brought back to home and the plane will also transport 11 UAE diplomats from Pakistan.

Earlier, CAA permitted Salam Air to operate special flights to Lahore and Karachi to bring back Pakistani nationals and airlift Omani citizens stranded in the country.

“The requests of the Salam Air to operate the requested evacuation flights between Muscat and Lahore/Karachi on April 16 and 17, 2020 respectively for transport[ing] of stranded Pakistani Nationals and airlifting Omani Nationals have been approved by the Competent Authority,” read a permit issued to the airline.