India extends coronavirus lockdown until May 3

In a live televised address early on Tuesday morning, India’s prime minister extended the nationwide lockdown until May 3 to contain novel coronavirus pandemic.

Narendra Modi assured that in the second phase of the lockdown, certain services would be relaxed somewhat in certain areas.

“We have taken strict measures since the start. We had started our screening process, even before the first case was reported and had announced a 21-day countrywide lockdown before the country touched a 500 cases mark. The nation did not wait for the problem to grow big before taking measures,” said Modi.

Modi explained that the lockdown, as well as other social distancing measures, have benefited the country despite the economic costs incurred. India needs to curb the spread of the virus and take stricter measures to prevent new hot spots from emerging, the prime minister said.

Modi thanked Indians for abiding by the lockdown despite the hardships many of them endured.

Many states, like West Bengal for example, announced extensions to the lockdown before Modi’s speech.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted about the decision on Saturday before any formal announcements were made from Modi’s government.

PM has taken correct decision to extend lockdown. Today, India’s position is better than many developed countries because we started lockdown early. If it is stopped now, all gains would be lost. To consolidate, it is imp to extend it — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 11, 2020

Notably, South Asian nations have so far been relatively unscathed by the epidemic, with more than 10,000 cases and 339 deaths in India, according to official figures.

But with some of the most crowded cities on the planet, there are fears that numbers could skyrocket and overwhelm shaky healthcare systems.

Some experts have also said India has not conducted enough tests and that the true number of infections is much higher.

Several states, including Maharashtra which has the highest number of cases, Tamil Nadu and Odisha, have already announced lockdown extensions.

But at the same time, the lockdown, with strict limits on activity, has been devastating for the economy – and for India’s poor.

Millions of daily wage labourers suddenly lost their jobs, forcing hundreds of thousands to travel hundreds of kilometres back to their home villages, often on foot.

Some died on the way, while others were shunned by locals when they made it back to their villages. One viral clip showed a group of migrants being hosed down with chemicals.

Others have been stranded in cities in cramped, unsanitary conditions where the virus could spread quickly.

New Delhi alone is providing hundreds of thousands of free meals.