COVID: Trump says reopening US is his decision

President Donald Trump said Monday that he, not state governors, would soon decide whether to reopen the United States to commerce as health experts voiced optimism that the worst of the coronavirus pandemic in the country may soon be over.

In the U.S., 42 of the 50 state governors have imposed stay-at-home edicts as the virus swept through the country. Trump recommended physical distancing between Americans through the end of April but is considering whether to reopen the country fully or partly on May 1.

While news stories in the U.S. have suggested it would be up to the governors to decide when to lift their own orders for their states, Trump said on Twitter, “Let it be fully understood that this is incorrect.”

The Republican president accused news media of incorrectly saying it was the governors’ decision. While federal health officials have issued anti-coronavirus guidelines including social distancing and wearing face coverings, Washington has not issued nationwide recommendations on school closings or shuttering public services and businesses, leaving individual states to make those determinations.

Notably, one of the key hurdles to safely reopening the country, according to health experts, is a lack of widely available testing that would help officials quickly determine the source of potential outbreaks.

But Trump has shrugged off that concern the past two days, saying at briefings he thinks mass testing would be a benefit, but not a necessity. He argued Friday that parts of the farm belt, for example, could get back to work sooner than the rest of the country because it is less densely populated.

Trump has repeatedly insisted that he will listen to recommendations from top health officials like Anthony Fauci and Deborah Birx when making a decision on when and how to relax the guidelines. But the president has been careful not to commit to taking their advice, saying he will consider a variety of opinions and ultimately reach a decision on his own.