People have seen their sleep improve during the coronavirus lockdown, say scientists

The coronavirus pandemic may be something of a living nightmare for many – but more British people have been sleeping better than ever.

A new study has found that three in five people, or 62%, are getting just as much shut-eye, if not more, than before the lockdown began in the UK on March 23rd.

Researchers at King’s College London – who surveyed more than 2,300 people in collaboration with polling company Ipsos Mori – have discovered that school closures and working from home have inadvertently helped increasing numbers get a good night’s kip.

However, on the flip-side, the economic impact of the outbreak has meant just over a third of participants have been kept up at night by financial worries.

According to Professor Bobby Duffy, director of the Policy Institute at King’s College, this group are experiencing less, and more restless, sleep.

Further research, conducted by scientists at Oxford University, has shown that teenagers have been getting up later, with one in three eleven to 16-year-olds indulging in generous lie-ins.

Russell Foster, a professor and director of the Sleep and Circadian Neuroscience Institute at Oxford told The Sunday Times that most workers in the UK “do not get enough sleep in our busy 24/7 society, which means most of us are usually sleep-deprived.

“It is interesting that may now be being reversed.”

It comes as it was revealed that the position you fall asleep in could actually end up causing you health problems, ranging from aches and pains to sleep apnoea.

Oliver Elliot, expert at Nectar Sleep, explained: “Everyone sleeps differently but if you subconsciously fall into the incorrect sleeping position, neck, back and other muscle problems may become exacerbated.”

He continued: “It’s important to recognise your body’s needs and try to adapt your physical positioning when trying to drift off to sleep, being mindful of tension in your body.”

For example, ‘the log roller’ can ease pack and neck pain, and involves resting on your side with legs extended straight and arms by your side.

