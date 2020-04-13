Centre adding to confusion

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah is right that the lockdown has been somewhat ineffective largely due to mixed signals from the centre. Even now, as the government delays the decision about extending it, Federal Minister Asad Umar, who is also the head of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), has joined in to add to the confusion by suggesting that there was no need for a complete lockdown “if we can quarantine infected people on one side.” It is normally a good sign when everybody weighs in with their opinions on very serious matters, but if very senior ministers get some very basic facts wrong about extremely urgent matters, it is only natural for the public to be confused and concerned.

Quarantining the infected is all very fine, but doesn’t the minister know, especially as head of NCOC, that one of our biggest problems is lack of adequate testing and the real number could well be much higher than the official number of infected people simply because of the very limited amount of testing that has been possible so far? And, as provincial governments have been shouting at the top of their voices, till it is possible to have a good idea about the real penetration of the virus in the country, it is a very good idea to keep as many people locked in as possible so it does not spread any further. For some reason the federal government is still undecided about the immediate course of action. Also, it sees fit to criticise the lockdown even though all provinces are firmly in favour of it.

It seems that the Pakistani government first failed to act in a timely manner and did not do much to prepare for the pandemic and now it is stuck on the back foot for some reason. Even Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Gulzar Ahmed has taken suo motu notice of the matter and directed the government to show Special Advisor to Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza the door. The prime minister clearly needs to shake himself and his cabinet back into order. This is a very complicated struggle and Pakistan, just like every other country at this moment, will get only once chance to put up a decent fight. One can understand lapses provided that the overall direction is correct. But if the government itself adds to confusion at such a sensitive time, and ordinary people have to pay the price with their health, livelihoods and lives, then the matter needs some urgent attention. *