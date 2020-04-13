Securing all important fronts

As countries struggle to limit the spread of the coronavirus physically, they are facing an even harder time one securing the economic and financial frontiers of the world. International financial markets have been falling since the virus erupted a few months ago. And while the market can ultimately deal even with the worst bits of news, it struggles to price in uncertainty and panic, therefore it quickly heads south in times just like the present. Little surprise, then, that tens of trillions of dollars have virtually disappeared from trading floors and platforms across the world. There’s also the added problem that there’s no way of predicting an end to the pandemic. And the longer it lasts, the more uncertainty will grip the global economy, and the more people’s investments will become collateral damage.

Pakistan’s story is no different. Already a very shaky equity market was running more on political news than market fundamentals when the coronavirus broke out. Now it’s proving near impossible to slow the slide, so to speak. And the uncertainty and necessity of reducing rates have combined to kick a lot of hot money out of the system as well; making the reserves situation that much more vulnerable just as the money was needed more than ever. It doesn’t help at all that our economy has now almost completely tanked and will only stay afloat if we keep getting exogenous injections of money for a long time to come.

It is important to note that as long as fundamentals remain strained, there’s even more need to play up sentiment. Perhaps the media can play a bigger role and try and at least make sure that uncertainty and panic do not spread as fast and far as the virus itself. There is precious little news, all over the world, about efforts to develop vaccines and just what sort of progress has been made. If, according to international bodies, a number of vaccines are now being studied very seriously, there could well be some hope in the near future. Such change in sentiment is just what is needed to lift the mood of the market as well. Economies will have to function smoothly if the war against the coronavirus is to be won. Unless there is enough liquidity for economies to survive these extended lockdowns, the entire international system can come down like a house of cards. And the virus would still be spreading. All important fronts must be safeguarded; the economy being very high up the priority list. *