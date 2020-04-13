Hantavirus is following

Sir: Now Hantavirus is spreading after Coronavirus. Hantavirus is named for the Hantan River area in South Korea where an early outbreak was observed and was isolated in 1976 by “Ho Wang Lee”. According to researchers, Hantavirus transmitted to people by rodents such as mice and rats. Hantavirus is an infectious disease. Transmission occurs when direct or indirect contact is made with the saliva or waste products of rodents that carry the virus.

Hantavirus pulmonary syndrome is most common in rural areas of Western United States, South America, Canada and now in Asia. Early symptoms including fatigue, fever and muscle aches, especially in the thigh, hips, back, and shoulders. There is no vaccine or test facility is available to diagnose HPS or even Hantavirus infection. HPS can be fatal. It has a mortality rate of 38 percent. Four out of 10 patients with HPS do not survive their illness. So, everyone needs to be much careful as it’s also a very dangerous and deadly virus.

ZARA HABIB

Rawalpindi