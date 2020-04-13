Two year-old minor killed, 4 injured in Indian shelling across LoC

RAWALPINDI: Director-General (DG) Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major-General Babar Iftikhar on Monday morning said that a two-year old boy, identified as Muhammad Haseeb, embraced martyrdom as Indian troops resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violations along the Line of Control (LoC).

Four others, including a 72 year-old woman, sustained serious injuries over the past twenty-four hours in the ceasefire violations as Indian troops used artillery and heavy mortars to target civilians, DG ISPR Maj Gen Iftikhar added.

This is the third consecutive day that Indian troops have violated the ceasefire agreement. The two-year-old’s demise comes a day after a four-year-old boy lost his life in Azad Jammu and Kashmir in Indian shelling from across LoC.

Today, according to the chief military spokesperson, Pakistan Army responded and “targeted those Indian posts which had initiated fire”.

The two-year-old who passed away belonged to the Dhunial sector, while four people, including a woman and a 72-year-old senior citizen, from Baroh, Rakhchikri and Chirikot sectors sustained serious injuries.

The military media wing further said that the injured have been evacuated to nearby medical facilities for treatment.