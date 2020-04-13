COVID-19: Saudi Arabia to suspend Taraweeh prayers in mosques

DUBAI: The Saudi Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance announced that Taraweeh prayers during Ramadan will only be performed at home as the suspension of prayers at mosques would not be lifted until the end of coronavirus.

According to a report in Al Riyadh, Abdul Latif Al Sheikh, the Saudi Minister of Islamic Affairs, said that prayers should be performed at home if the situation remains the same in terms of the Covid-19 pandemic in the country.

“Suspension of the five daily prayers at mosques is more important than the suspension of Taraweeh prayers. We ask the Almighty Allah to accept Taraweeh prayers, whether we perform them at mosques or at out homes,” he said.

In line with the instructions and precautions issued by the Ministry of Health, five to six people from the deceased’s family are to perform funeral prayers for the dead, the minister said.

Al Sheikh confirmed that funeral prayers are not greater than obligatory prayers, so it is possible to pray individually, as more important is that there should not be a large number of people gathering in the same place, where it would be possible to transmit the infection.

The temporary suspension of prayers at mosques was implemented as a precautionary measure by the Saudi authorities in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the Kingdom.