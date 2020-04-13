Coronavirus feedback: SC asks federal govt to remove Dr Zafar Mirza as SAPM on health

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Gulzar Ahmed on Monday asked the federal government to remove Dr Zaraf Mirza as Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services.

The SC was hearing a suo motu notice regarding the coronavirus situation in the country. During the hearing, the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Gulzar Ahmad said they were not satisfied with Dr Mirza’s performance.

A five-member larger bench of the apex court — headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Gulzar Ahmed — was hearing the case.

During the hearing, the CJP, while expressing anger said the top court is not satisfied with the performance of Zafar Mirza as a health advisor.

The CJP asked Attorney General Pakistan about ongoing inquiry against Dr Zafar Mirza by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

“Removing Zafar Mirza from post at this point will not be suitable for the country as it will create more crisis amid coronavirus pandemic,” the attorney general told the court.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmed on Friday took first suo motu notice over ‘insufficient facilities’ in the country to deal with the COVID-19 outbreak.

