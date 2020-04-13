Half of Pakistan’s COVID-19 cases locally transmitted: Dr Zafar Mirza

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza on Sunday warned citizens to take preventive measures against the coronavirus pandemic seriously, cautioning that “what happens over the next few days depends on our actions, whether we take preventive measures or not”.

Speaking at a press conference in Islamabad, he said, “The last 24 hours were heavy, 14 people died. We warned you this would happen,” and added that this was why the government was emphasising on the importance of social distancing, staying at home and ensuring proper hand hygiene.

“Coronavirus is a preventable problem and its spread can be stopped if we take proper preventive measures,” he said

Talking about the coronavirus situation in the country, Mirza said that nearly half of Pakistan’s cases were locally transmitted. He revealed that some 17,332 people were present in quarantine centres across the country out of which 18 percent tested positive.

The SAPM said that the fatality rate of the novel coronavirus in Pakistan had increased to 1.7 percent after Saturday’s deaths, while the global fatality rate of the virus was 6.1pc.

Expressing disappointment over “misuse” of N-95 masks, Mirza said that “those who don’t have the slightest use of them (N-95 masks) are also wearing them.”

He said that the National Command and Control Centre (NCOC) was preparing an awareness video which would be released soon, but urged people not to spread misinformation on the basis of “incomplete information”.

Meanwhile, a detailed briefing was given on the current coronavirus (COVID-19) situation and measures being adopted to combat the disease here at the NCOC on Sunday.

Minister for Planning, Development, Reforms and Special Initiatives Asad Umar chaired the meeting, which reviewed progress made so far and the future course of action.

The meeting reviewed measures taken with detailed analysis of progress in various fields. In the session, focus remained on recommendations for the National Coordination Committee (NCC) meeting to be chaired by Prime Minister today (Monday) to take policy decisions for containment measures after April 14.

Various options came under consideration. The forum carried out an in-depth analysis of pros and cons of each option, and finalised recommendations to be taken up by the NCC for final decision on the subject.

The forum dilated upon the 47 days progress started from detection of first case on February 26, health projections till April 30 and medical supply line management with focus on procurement and distribution plan of critical requirements.

Asad Umar stressed the need for effect-based measures to overcome the pandemic. The local transmission was increasing particularly in populated areas, which needed immediate measures for containment of the virus, he added.

He said that to ensure optimal utilisation of present testing capacity, labs’ load management and point of care facility should be put in place.

To assess efficacy of measures taken, the forum reviewed global and regional data and noted that from the first detected case till Sunday, containment measures, social distancing awareness and timely intervention, Pakistan’s strategy was on right track, learning from the best practices as well as grey areas across the world.

The forum appreciated all the provinces, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) for enforcement of the containment measures in letter and spirit.

Minister for Industries Muhammad Hammad Azhar gave a detailed plan of action on domestic transport (land and rail) and industries. Possibility of phased easing of industries was the central theme, which would be presented in the NCC meeting for final decision.

Minister for Interior Brig (r) Ijaz Ahmed Shah, Minister for Industries and Production Muhammad Hammad Azhar, Minister for Energy Omar Ayub Khan, Minister for Economic Affairs Khusro Bakhtiar, Minister for National Food and Security Fakhar Imam, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Security Moeed Yousaf, Special Assistant to the PM on Digital Pakistan Ms Tania Aidrus, Advisor to the PM for Commerce Abdul Razak Dawod and PM’s Focal Person Dr Faisal Sultan attended the briefing.