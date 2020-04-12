A dystopian novel about a deadly pandemic wreaking havoc across the world that was rejected 15 years ago was published this month after reality once more proved itself stranger than fiction. The thriller is set in London, the epicenter of a global pandemic that forces officials to institute a lockdown. The story is not entirely based on Scottish author Peter May’s imagination. He used British and US pandemic preparedness documents from 2002 to make it was as realistic as possible. “At the time I wrote the book, scientists were predicting that bird flu was going to be the next major world pandemic,” May was quoted as saying in a CNN report. Lockdown is being sold in Kindle format and will be available as a paperback and audiobook on April 30, the report said. May, 68, said he is in the age group most vulnerable to the coronavirus and stands in support of a lockdown. Years ago, publishers dismissed the novel as “extremely unrealistic and unreasonable,” the author said. However, he was “extremely creeped out” by how eerily similar the book is to life today.