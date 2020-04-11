Dressed in a conservative blouse, Mariah belts out ‘Hero’ to serenade front-line workers

Noted humanitarian Mariah Carey helped to usher in the Easter long weekend Friday, with a special performance of “Hero” that she dedicated to those on the front-lines of the current coronavirus pandemic.

Dressed in a “pink yet lavender” blouse, and seated in front of framed photos of her kids while in a makeshift home recording studio, Carey introduced the clip by saying she was doing her best to stay “festive” during the Holy Week, despite what she called “a unique time in history.”

“We are united in this effort and in this moment,” she declared, showing off the writing skills that got her inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame this year. “I want to take this time to acknowledge and honour the sacrifices of those who work every day taking care of their communities,” she continued, calling them, “the heroes who are making our daily lives possible.”

Accompanied by her long-time musical director Daniel Moore on piano, Carey sang a condensed version of her hit number-one single, leaving out the bridge altogether. Still, she soared on the ballad, hitting notes in the second verse she hasn’t attempted since her Emancipation of Mimi days. There were also timely “Easter eggs” in the clip for her longtime fans, with a picture of a lamb strategically placed on a music stand in full view.

Of course “Hero,” taken from the 1993 album, Music Box, is undoubtedly Carey’s signature song; the singer has performed the inspirational ballad on a number of occasions, including a benefit concert following the September 11th attacks, and for the 2005 revival of Live 8. Carey also performed “Hero” in front of President Obama, during his inaugural ball in 2009. Her peak performance though, may still be this 1996 event, where Carey paid tribute to police officers killed in the line of duty with an octave-defying performance that left even then-President Bill Clinton misty-eyed.