Amir Khan complains about PSB ‘creating hurdles’ during virus support

ISLAMABAD: British boxer Amir Khan took to social media to ask Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan to take action against the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB), which he says is creating hurdles in the process of ration delivery to the needy. The Amir Khan Foundation (AKF), according to the boxer, is currently catering to the needs of 10,000 people but the PSB has stopped the food and people from entering the premise. “Very disappointed, I am supporting 10,000 needy and poor families of Pakistan with food at the AK Boxing Academy in Islamabad. Authorities of Pakistan Sports Board have creating hurdles and stopped people and food to enter into premise,” tweeted Amir from his official Twitter account.

He attached a picture of the notice sent to him by the PSB, which has a subject of “illegal entry of truck and offloading of flour at Amir Khan Boxing Hall”. The notice says that “as per Government instructions all indoor facilities and outdoor facilities are closed due to coronavirus (COVID-19) campaign. Entry of the truck and the offloading of flour bags by 10-12 persons, opening of the closed facilities without any lawful authority, premises and approval is sheer violation of the Government policy and PSB disciplines. It is not only serious security lapse on the part of the security staff which can cause any mishap”. The letter is signed by Muhammad Shahid, Deputy DG (Facilities), while it is directed to the Security Officer PSB Muhammad Ashraf. Amir earlier promised to donate Rs40 million for the welfare of the poor in Pakistan during the coronavirus-forced lockdown. “Amir Khan Foundation will make sure to distribute ration and other necessary things among the poor,” Amir had said. He has also offered to use his boxing academy in Islamabad as a quarantine centre. “I want to help the government of Pakistan as they assist the patients affected by coronavirus,” he had added.