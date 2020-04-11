PCB should also recommend Misbah as Prime Minister, says Aamir Sohail

LAHORE: Former Pakistan Test captain Aamir Sohail has flayed the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for giving the dual responsibility of national team’s chief selector and head coach to ex-captain Misbahul Haq. While speaking in a YouTube video, Sohail said that Misbah has not been able to cope up with the burden of responsibilities due to his lack of experience. “The PCB has handed so many roles to head coach-cum-chief selector Misbahul Haq except referring his name as next Prime Minister,” said Sohail. “No doubt Misbah was a good cricketer, but he has no experience of such high-profile jobs, and giving him so many roles is injustice with him.” The 53-year-old appreciated the PCB chief executive officer Wasim Khan for his role in convincing the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) to tour Pakistan after 48 years. “The good thing Wasim Khan can do for Pakistan is that he has good relations in England, so after bringing the MCC team here, he can also bring English sides to Pakistan,” he said. However, Sohail is not impressed with how the PCB has dealt with controversial batsman Umar Akmal and believes that the board has failed to guide the latter in a professional manner. “During the beginning of his career, Shoaib Akhtar used to be known as controversial player, but I took his responsibility and saved him from many controversies, by advising him just to focus on his performance and forget about other things,” he said. “But when we talk about Umar Akmal, no one ever tried to tackle him in a professional way, and ruined his career.”