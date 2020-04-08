Bruce Springsteen appears on E Street Radio

Shortly after posting his complete 2009 Hyde Park Concert to aid isolated fans in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, Bruce Springsteen appeared on SiriusXM’s E Street Radio.

From His Home to Yours premiered on Wednesday at 10am.

Springsteen DJed music he’s been listening to while under quarantine, including songs by Sam Cook, Roy Orbison, Bob Dylan, Lucinda Williams and others. “I am here to wish you well and to play you some songs that kind of work with the times that we’re living through,” he said on the SiriusXM channel on Tuesday.

Springsteen recently advocated for the New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund alongside Jon Bon Jovi, Jon Stewart, Whoopi Goldberg and others. “These are uncertain times,” he said in the charity’s video. “What is for certain is the pain, the fear and the real needs of many of our neighbors, our friends, and certainly all of those who are on the front lines of this pandemic.”

On Monday, he dropped the newest show from his monthly concert download series — a rainy performance in Gothenburg, Sweden, on July 28th, 2012. Prior to that, he released a Tunnel of Love-era gig from Detroit’s Joe Louis Arena on March 28th, 1988.