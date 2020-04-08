Oprah explains why Stedman Graham moved to their guest house

Reunited and feels so good! Oprah Winfrey’s longtime partner, Stedman Graham, has concluded his 14-day self-quarantine and moved back into their home. In a video shared to Oprah’s O Magazine Instagram, former students from the Oprah Winfrey Leadership Academy for Girls performed a song for Stedman as the couple greeted each other for the first time with a hug and kiss. Oprah Winfrey took to Instagram Live on Monday to explain to O, The Oprah Magazine’s digital director Arianna Davis why Stedman Graham recently moved into the guest house. As fans will recall, the 66-year-old talk show host had pneumonia late last year. She also finished taking antibiotics for a bronchial infection last week. So when Stedman returned from a business trip on Thursday, Oprah didn’t want to take any chances of getting sick.