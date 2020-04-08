Daily Times

Coronavirus Updates

‘Harry Potter’ author JK Rowling has recovered from Covid-19

Web Desk

‘Harry Potter’ author J.K. Rowling said she had recovered from a suspected case of Covid-19 after two weeks of illness.

“For last 2 weeks I’ve had all symptoms of C19 (tho haven’t been tested),” Rowling said on her Twitter account. She also shared a video of a breathing technique that she said had helped her manage her worst symptoms and had been recommended by her husband, who is a doctor in the U.K.

She also thanked people for wishing her a speedy recovery in another tweet, “Thank you for your kind and lovely messages! Stay safe, everyone.”

On 4th April, Rowling launched a website, named Harry Potter at Home, in order to help the families confined to their homes amid coronavirus pandemic. The online initiative features child-friendly activities, videos, puzzles, illustrations, quizzes, creative ideas, articles and much more for children.

 

