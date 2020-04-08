Seven terrorists killed in separate intelligence-based operations: ISPR

Seven terrorists were killed in two separate Intelligence-based operations (IBOs) conducted by security forces on Tuesday.

According to press statement issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Security Forces carried out two separate IBOs during last 24 hours on confirmed information of terrorist hideouts in North Wazirstan and Mohmand in which seven terrorists killed.

The statement further said in North Wazirstan Security Forces concucted IBO in village Idel Khel on credible intelligence information of presence of terrorists. Four terrorists killed while trying to escape during operation. Cache of arms and ammunition recovered from the spot, the press release added.

In another IBO on a terrorist hideout in Mohmand, three terrorists were killed. IEDs, night vision sights, extremist literature and Indian origin medicines were recovered from the hideout, according to the ISPR.