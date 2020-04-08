Turkey begins testing plasma therapy to combat COVID-19

Turkey has reportedly begun testing plasma therapy as a possible treatment for the coronavirus disease, which has affected more than 34,109 people in the country.

Turkish Red Crescent Society President Kerem Kinik said in a statement, “We are waiting for the blood donations of COVID-19’s recovered patients in order to save the lives of other affected patients.”

According to Kinik, every person who has recovered from the virus can donate blood three times a week. A recently recovered doctor became the first plasma donor in Turkey.

The plasma of recovered patients contains antibodies that can be transfused into other patients who have contracted the disease.

Plasma is a component of human blood that contains antibodies that contribute to a body’s immune response. Use of plasma, through direct transfusion into a patient, like every other proposed treatment for COVID-19

Turkey has so far confirmed 725 deaths from coronavirus and 1,582 have recovered in the country. Face masks are mandatory on public transport, in markets and other communal spaces, and 31 cities are now closed to all but essential traffic.