Extend maximum support to civil administration: COAS directs commanders

Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has presiding over the 231st Corps Commanders’ Conference, directed all commanders to extend maximum support to civil administration in the fight against COVID-19.

According to press statement issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the 231st Corps Commanders’ Conference chaired by Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa held at Rawalpindi on Tuesday. Corps Commanders participated through video link from respective their headquarters.

Notably, the conference reviewed geo strategic, regional and national security environment with particular emphasis on the COVID-19 situation. The meeting mulled over comprehensive review of deployment of Pakistan army forces helping civil administration in aid of civil power across the country.

The conference was appraised on functioning of NCOC established to synergise and articulate National effort for containment of coronavirus. During the meeting COAS appreciated the troops in the field for assisting civil administration in fight against COVID-19.

Currently, the nationwide tally of COVID-19 patients soared past 4,050 with 2,004 cases in Punjab, 986 in Sindh, 500 in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, 202 in Balochistan, 211 in Gilgit-Baltistan, 83 in Islamabad, and 18 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

The forum also paid tribute to those on frontline including doctors, paramedics, health care workers and law enforcement agencies (LEAs) for braving the pandemic under challenging environment, the ISPR said.