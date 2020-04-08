Graveyards to remain closed for Shab-e-Barat tonight

Shab-e-Barat, the night of reverence, fervour and divine blessings for Muslims would be observed across the country on the night falling between Wednesday and Thursday.

The religious figures have asked people to offer special prayers (Nawafil and Shabina) during the whole night at their homes to restrain the spread of the deadly COVID-19.

Government and Auqaf department have already notified preventing citizens to attend joint prayers in mosques to stop the spread of the diseases. Leading Ulema had already issued a religious decree asking citizens to avoid going to mosques for prayers.

Shab-e-Barat is an Islamic festival, which is celebrated as a day of forgiveness or atonement. This year, it is scheduled to be held on April 9.

The Sindh government has urged people to stay and home and pray for an end to the coronavirus instead.