Ayeza shows off her cooking skills in quarantine

Actress Ayeza Khan made halwa puri for her family with love on Tuesday during quarantine amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The actress shared a picture of the delicious desi breakfast she cooked on her Instagram story and wrote “Achievement. Halwa puri nashta readyyy…..#withlove.”

She has been sharing adorable photographs and videos with her 5.3 million Instagram followers as she like many others is practising social distancing to play her part in containing the spread of the virus.

Ayeza Khan was spotted wearing masks and gloves in another picture posted by her. “Making Mask and gloves my style statement,” she captioned it. The starlet starred in in ARY Digital’s hit drama ‘Meray Paas Tum Ho’ which broke all previous records of the Pakistani drama industry. Currently, she is playing the role of Seher in ‘Thora Sa Haq’ opposite Imran Abbas.