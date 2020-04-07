KSE-100 advances amid global recovery

Pakistan Stock exchange’s benchmark KSE-100 index recovered yesterday’s losses to gain 652 points , closing over 2.13% higher. Recovery in oil prices on the back of fresh hopes an OPEC+ led meeting scheduled for this week boosted investors’ confidence for today.

The volumes remain low throughout the session due to the corona outbreak as the lockdown continued across major cities of Pakistan amidst increasing cases.The Index traded in a range of 727.78 points or 2.38 percent of previous close, showing an intraday high of 31,306.30 and a low of 30,578.52.Traded value stood low at $40 million, down 22% and volumes came in at 173 million shares, down 26%.All Share Volume decreased by 60.56 Million to 172.77 Million Shares. Market Cap increased by Rs.113.47 Billion.

The volume table was led by cement sector with trading in 54.5 million shares, followed by oil and gas marketing companies’ 23.1 million shares and banks 21.4 million.

Sectors propping up the index were Oil & Gas Exploration Companies with 169 points, Commercial Banks with 118 points, Cement with 118 points, Power Generation & Distribution with 74 points and Fertilizer with 46 points. Among the companies, most points added to the index was by Pakistan Petroleum Limitedwhich contributed 72 points followed byHub Power Company Limited with 71 points, Oil &Gas Development Company with 70 points, Habib Bank Limited with 66 points and Lucky Cement Limited with 51 points.

Sector wise, the index was let down by Automobile Parts & Accessories with 7 points, Sugar & Allied Industries with 4 points, Real Estate Investment Trust with 1 points and Leasing Companies with 1 points.

Meanwhile, In the wake of situation emerging due to coronavirus and changing economic scenario,International Monetary Fund (IMF) has delayed second review and third tranche of $ 450 million.

Under the existing arrangement of $6 billion Extended Fund Facility (EFF), Pakistan is set to receive third tranche. However market is speculating IMF has set it its priority to the approval of a rapid financing facility of $1.4 billion.On March 25, Prime Minister’s Finance Adviser Hafeez Shaikh said Pakistan has approached the International Monetary Fund (IMF) with a request of $1.4 billion to mitigate the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic.

Global Markets

Global stock markets witnessed a bounce back , as hopes that the coronavirus pandemic may be peaking drove investors back into risk assets following a historic downturn. On Monday Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped more than 1,600 points to post its third-largest daily gain in history. Following the Wall Street gains, European markets closed higher as investors hoped that the region could be seeing a plateau in the coronavirus outbreak. The pan-European Stoxx 600 closed up 1.88%, with travel and leisure stocks surging 6.2% to lead gains, as all major bourses finished in positive territory. Region’s major stock markets including England’s FTSE-100, Germany’s DAX and France’s CAXC-40 closed over 2%.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 2% and erased most of last week’s losses after Prime Minister Shinzo Abe promised a massive $991-billion economic stimulus package – equal to 20% of Country’s gross domestic product (GDP).Mainland Chinese stocks, which returned to trade following a Monday holiday, led gains among the region’s major markets. The Shanghai compositewas up 2.05% to around 2,820.76. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index rose 2.12%. In South Korea, Kospi index rose 1.77% to close at 1,823.60 as shares of industry heavyweight Samsung Electronics jumped 1.85% after the firm announced its first-quarter profit was likely $5.2 billion, slightly above the forecasts.

Meanwhile, International Oil prices climbed their way higher on mounting hopes that Saudi Arabia and Russia will call for a truce in their oil price war and agree to an output cut later this week.

International benchmark Brent crude oil, was up 77 cents, or 2.33%, at $33.82, while U.S West Texas Intermediate (WTI),was up 42 cents, or 1.61%, at $26.50, having dropped nearly 8 percent in the previous session.A major recession hangs over crude markets as Covid-19 pandemic led containment measures shutter factories, close borders, halt travel and place consumers under lockdown around the globe. Global oil demand has plummeted by as much as 30% – a blow exacerbated by Saudi Arabia and Russia oil price war flooding already oversaturated crude markets, after their three-year alliance collapsed in acrimony last month.