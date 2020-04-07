K-Electric assures of uninterrupted power supply amidst lockdown

K-Electric (KE) teams continue to remain at work to ensure safe, reliable and uninterrupted supply of power to Karachi and its surrounding areas during the lockdown alongside medical staff, security personnel and other front-line forces.

Amer Zia, Chief Distribution Officer K-Electric, on a recent visit to areas of Korangi, Landhi, Shah Faisal, Defence and Lyari amongst others reviewed the work of the KE field-force in swiftly rectifying faults, ensured that safety precautions were being adhered to and that customers complaints were promptly addressed. The services of the on-duty staff were also appreciated by Amer Zia, who stated that “by putting duty and service to the city ahead of personal advantage, teams at KE are the reason that Karachi remains bright even in these difficult times”. Uninterrupted power-supply in Karachi is being ensured, despite the COVID-19 crisis and the limited mobility in city. According to Amer Zia “all localised faults are being addressed as swiftly as possible and the local teams have been equipped with necessary personal protective equipment (PPE) to ensure their health and safety. In the current circumstances, we are closely monitoring the power position in the city and ensuring that strategic and critical locations including hospitals remain powered up.”

Per Amer Zia, “With the rise of temperatures and as more people stay in-doors on account of COVID-19, there has been increased electricity consumption by our residential customers. KE is serving this demand, whilst also providing relief to customers in the form of instalments, deferred due dates and waiver of Late Payment Surcharges, but at the same time we urge customers to use electricity carefully and avoid wastage. Basic energy conservation measures such as turning off lights and fans in rooms when not in use, operating air conditioners at 26 degrees, using LED lights, taking advantage of natural sunlight where possible and avoiding the use of energy-intensive equipment during Peak-Hours of the day will enable customers to better manage their electricity bills”.

“To facilitate customers in limiting human-interactions, KE has expanded its customer-care platforms to include a 118 call centre, mobile application, 8119 SMS platform and website. Since bill-delivery activities may also be impacted by the current situation, customers can conveniently visit the KE website at www.ke.com.pk to see their payable bill amount or download duplicate bills. Customers can also receive their bill via SMS by typing ‘BILL’ space ’13 digit Account number” and sending the SMS to 8119. In addition to ease the process of remote payments, KE has ensured the availability of alternate payment portals including mobile banking, Easy Paisa, Jazz Cash or ATMs and a number of banks have agreed to provide a deposit slip option in the absence of a physical bill. K-Electric has powered Karachi for over 100 years and we are resolute about standing by Karachi during this difficult time. Our foremost responsibility at this time is to ensure that Karachi continues to remain lit up especially at this crucial time and we appeal to consumers for timely payment of electricity bills as these

go towards managing operational costs including fuel payments. Both of these underpin continuity of power supply, which has become even more critical in the fight against COVID-19″ concluded Amer Zia.