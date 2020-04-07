Warne names two Pakistan cricketers in greatest ODI XI he has played against

KARACHI: Australia’s legendary leg-spinner Shane Warne, in an Instagram live session on Tuesday, revealed the greatest One-Day International (ODI) XI comprising of players that the spinner had faced — which included two cricketers from Pakistan. The 50-year-old chose a dynamic combination of batsmen to open the innings in the form of India’s explosive former opener Virender Sehwag and Sri Lanka’s legendary opener Sanath Jayasuriya. The leg-spinner created a remarkable middle-order that consisted of legendary batsmen who had frightened bowlers around the globe during their illustrious careers. India’s Sachin Tendulkar, West Indies’ Brian Lara, England’s Kevin Pietersen and Sri Lanka’s Kumar Sangakkara rounded out a dynamic middle-order.

Warne included England’s Andrew Flintoff as the all-rounder for the side while opting for express pace in the fast-bowling departments with the inclusion of Pakistan’s Wasim Akram, Shoaib Akhtar and West Indies’ Curtly Ambrose. New Zealand’s Daniel Vettori was included as the sole frontline spinner in the side. The former leg-spinner is widely considered as one of the best spinners to play the sport. The Australia native represented his country in 194 ODIs while picking up 293 wickets.

Shane Warne’s greatest ODI XI:

Virender Sehwag, Sanath Jayasuriya, Sachin Tendulkar, Brian Lara, Kevin Pietersen, Kumar Sangakkara (wk), Andrew Flintoff, Wasim Akram, Daniel Vettori, Shoaib Akhtar and Curtly Ambrose.