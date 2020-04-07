Is Bahria town getting sealed?

Amid an increasing number of coronavirus cases in Punjab, especially Lahore, the Punjab government has reportedly put a residential area in the provincial capital under lockdown after “a massive increase in the COVID-19 cases” in that area.

According to the latest data of the Health Department of Punjab, the number of confirmed corona patients in Punjab has increased to 2010 at present. In the provincial capital, Lahore, the number of affected people is 301.

The Authorities of Bahria town Lahore, however, denied sealing off the Society. However, Coronavirus has been confirmed in at least two dozen security guards of Bahria Town today.

The report of all the guards came positive on Sunday 5th April, after which they have been shifted to Lahore’s Expo Center quarantine.

A duty officer at the expo center, speaking on condition of anonymity, said all security guards were still at risk and were kept in complete isolation.

Public gatherings, religious congregations and other conferences should be avoided in the Bahria town Lahore.

Bahria town Lahore parks should also be closed to stop mass gatherings in the town.

A sources in Punjab Health Department told “We confirm that many people living in Bahria Town Lahore have been tested positive for Coronavirus and have been kept in quarantine.

According to the sources, Bahria town authorities are hiding the actual number of cases.