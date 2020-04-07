Coronavirus has been confirmed in at least two dozen security guards in Pakistan’s largest real estate firm Bahria Town on Tuesday.

According to official documents obtained by a private news website, the report of all the guards came positive on Sunday 5th April, after which they have been shifted to Lahore’s Expo Center quarantine.

A duty officer at the expo center, speaking on condition of anonymity, said all security guards were still at risk and were kept in complete isolation.

A spokesman for the Punjab Health Department told Urdu News: “We confirm that many people living in Bahria Town Lahore have been tested positive for Coronavirus and have been kept in quarantine.

According to the latest data of the Health Department of Punjab, the number of confirmed corona patients in Punjab has increased to 2010 at present. In the provincial capital, Lahore, the number of affected people is 301.