10 ways to boost your home WiFi signals

The nationwide lockdown to mitigate the spread of coronavirus pandemic has forced majority of the country into imposed isolation pushing people to work from home impacting the Internet bandwidth which spiked significantly after Pakistan announced shutdowns last month but the bandwidth utilization has stabilized, said the national telecom regulator.

The Internet usage touched its peak in the first week of the lockdown and has been stable for last few days,” said Tayyaba Iftikhar, assistant director of public relations for Pakistan Telecommunications Authority (PTA) in an email response to Arab News adding the “on average, our bandwidth utilization has increased between 12 and 15 percent.

If your WiFi network is not performing up to your expectations, there are many things that you can do to improve the situation before you order a new router.

Following are the 10 easy tips to improve Wifi Performance.