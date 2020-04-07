10 ways to boost your home WiFi signals

The nationwide lockdown to mitigate the spread of coronavirus pandemic has forced majority of the country into imposed isolation pushing people to work from home impacting the Internet bandwidth which spiked significantly after Pakistan announced shutdowns last month but the bandwidth utilization has stabilized, said the national telecom regulator.The Internet usage touched its peak in the first week of the lockdown and has been stable for last few days,” said Tayyaba Iftikhar, assistant director of public relations for Pakistan Telecommunications Authority (PTA) in an email response to Arab News adding the “on average, our bandwidth utilization has increased between 12 and 15 percent. If your WiFi network is not performing up to your expectations, there are many things that you can do to improve the situation before you order a new router.Following are the 10 easy tips to improve Wifi Performance. Why Is My WiFi Signal So Bad? 5 Factors That Affect WiFi Performance1. Select a Good Place for Your Router2. Keep Your Router Updated3. Get a Stronger Antenna4. Cut Off WiFi Leeches5. Buy a WiFi Repeater/ Booster/ Extender6. Switch to a Different WiFi Channel7. Control Bandwidth-Hungry Applications and Clients8. Use the Latest WiFi Technologies9. Switch to 5 GHz10. Don’t Forget to Reboot