PM to discuss 9-point agenda in federal cabinet meeting today

Prime Minister Imran Khan will chair the federal cabinet meeting today to discuss a 9-point agenda via video conference.

During the meeting, the cabinet will discuss recent shuffling in the cabinet, economic and security-related situations. The cabinet will also discuss the prevailing situation concerning COVID-19. T

The cabinet during the meeting will be briefed about steps taken against the spread of coronavirus in the country. Imran Khan earlier directed the concerned authorities to constitute a special committee comprising federal and provincial authorities to ensure availability of essential commodities across Pakistan.

Earlier on Monday, the prime minister Imran Khan made some major changes in his cabinet. Syed Fakhar Imam became Federal Minister for National Food Security, while Makhdoon Khosro Bakhtiar became Federal Minister for Economic Affairs.

In addition to urging people to donate, the premier also called upon the youth to come forward and join the government’s volunteer force to provide food items and other essentials to those who are struggling owing to the steps taken to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The prime minister had said Pakistan had to fight the war against the coronavirus with wisdom as the country did not have ample resources such as China and the United States.

The US, he had said, had allocated $2,000 billion to offset the impact of Covid-19, while Pakistan had earmarked only $8bn.