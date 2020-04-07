Govt accepts all demands of protesting doctors: Liaquat Shahwani

Balochistan government’s spokesperson Liaquat Shahwani on Monday said that the provincial government has accepted demands of protesting doctors.

Shahwani said in a statement that doctors and all health professionals on the forefront fighting against the COVID-19 have been given with personal protective equipment in abundance.

He said contracts of 533 doctors have been extended till June,while 205 medics and nurses will be recruited on an emergency basis. Shahwani added. He further said the government had directed the release of the doctors who were arrested during a protest.

Shahwani said that safety equipment and kits had been provided to doctors. He said that the government had issued orders to release doctors earlier during the day. “Doctors are not going to their homes. Please leave the police stations,” he said.

He said that the government appreciated efforts being put in by doctors and health professionals to fight the pandemic. “We salute the medical services being provided by doctors,” he said. “Doctors are messiahs. Messiahs don’t boycott patients,” he added.

Following the arrests, the young doctors suspended their work in protest. The incident had taken place in the backdrop of more than a dozen doctors contracting the virus reportedly while discharging their duties.