Coronavirus: British Open cancelled for first time since World War II

British Open officials have announced that the 2020 tournament has been cancelled due to coronavirus pandemic. It’s the first time since World War II that the golf championship has been cancelled.

The 149th British Open was scheduled to take place at Royal St George’s Golf Club in Kent from July 12-19. The British Open is the oldest golf tournament. It’s one of the four major tournaments, which include the U.S. Open, the PGA Championship, and The Masters.

The Royal and Ancient Golf Club (R$A) chief executive Martin Slumbers said, “The Open was due to be played in Kent from 12-19 July but it has been necessary to cancel the championship based on guidance from the UK Government, the health authorities, public services, and the R&A’s advisers.

Also on Monday, the USGA announced it is postponing the U.S. Open, which was scheduled to start June 18, to Sept. 17-20.

The R&A said tickets and hospitality packages for the 2020 British Open would be valid for use in 2021. People who don’t want to attend next year will receive a full refund.

“Our absolute priority is to protect the health and safety of the fans, players, officials, volunteers and staff involved in The Open. We care deeply about this historic Championship and have made this decision with a heavy heart,” said Martin Slumbers, chief executive of the R&A. “We appreciate that this will be disappointing for a great many people around the world but we have to act responsibly during this pandemic and it is the right thing to do.”

The Augusta National Golf Club announced on March 13 that The Masters, the PGA Tour’s first major event, which was scheduled to start April 9, was being postponed to a later date. It said on Monday that it has a target of Nov. 9-15.

The PGA Championship was postponed on March 25. It was originally scheduled to begin May 11, and a start date is set for Aug. 3.