Japanese envoy offers assistance over coronavirus crisis

“Japanese Government supports the people of Pakistan in these trying times and is ready to offer its expertise and any sort of assistance to the government of Pakistan if the situation so requires,” the Ambassador told Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue, Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh during a call on meeting.

The Ambassador shared with the adviser the steps being taken by the Japanese government to contain the Coronavirus pandemic and the impact they had created so far, according to statement issued by the Finance Ministry.

The Ambassador also discussed certain issues of the Japanese investors in Pakistan arising out of the restrictions on business activities.

Hafeez Shaikh appreciated the efforts of the Japanese government to control the Pandemic and thanked it for its support to the people of Pakistan.

Earlier, a meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on Coronavirus was held in Islamabad with Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser in the chair. The Speaker said the committee’s recommendations would be forwarded to the government for implementation. The next meeting of the committee will be held on Thursday.