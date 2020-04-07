UK PM admitted to intensive care with Covid-19

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who was diagnosed with coronavirus late last month, was on Monday moved to an intensive care unit after his condition worsened, his office said.

The 55-year-old has asked Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab “to deputise for him where necessary,” the spokesman said.

Johnson was admitted to London’s St Thomas’ Hospital on Sunday evening for tests, after suffering “persistent symptoms” of Covid-19, including a cough and temperature.

He tweeted at lunchtime that he was in “good spirits”, but at around 7 pm he was moved to the ICU ward, according to a statement from Downing Street.

Last night, on the advice of my doctor, I went into hospital for some routine tests as I’m still experiencing coronavirus symptoms. I’m in good spirits and keeping in touch with my team, as we work together to fight this virus and keep everyone safe. — Boris Johnson #StayHomeSaveLives (@BorisJohnson) April 6, 2020

Johnson asked Raab to deputise for him before he went into the ICU, Downing Street said.

US President Donald Trump said Americans “are all praying for his recovery”.

He described Mr Johnson as “a very good friend of mine and a friend to our nation” who is “strong” and “doesn’t give up”.

Mr Johnson was initially taken to hospital for routine tests after testing positive for coronavirus 10 days ago. His symptoms included a high temperature and a cough.

Earlier on Monday, he tweeted that he was in “good spirits”.

It comes as the number of coronavirus hospital deaths in the UK reached 5,373 – an increase of 439 in a day.

The Department of Health and Social Care said there were now 51,608 confirmed coronavirus cases.

