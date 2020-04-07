Trump repeatedly attacks reporters In Coronavirus briefing

President Donald Trump repeatedly nagged as well as damned participants of the information media throughout Monday’s White House briefing on the coronavirus pandemic, calling one “horrid” as well as one more a “third-rate reporter.”

REPORTER: You mentioned you asked US drug companies to help treat Boris Johnson. What kind of treatment is that? TRUMP: “It’s a very complex treatment of things that they’ve just recently developed. And that they have a lot of experience with, having to do with something else.” pic.twitter.com/o357stEWDR — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 6, 2020

McClatchy press reporter Francesca Chambers asked Trump an inquiry concerning the federal government’s brand-new Paycheck Protection Program for small companies, claiming it had actually left to a “confusing start.”

“I wish you’d ask the question differently,” Trump stated, obviously advising Chambers on just how to do her task. “Why don’t you say it’s gotten out to a tremendous start, yet there are some little problems, which incidentally, have been exercised? It would certainly be a lot better if you do that. But you’re simply unable of asking an inquiry in a favorable means.”

After repeatedly disrupting the press reporter as she attempted to clarify her inquiry, Trump stated, “I wish we had a fair media in this country, and we really don’t.” The head of state after that went on to the following inquiry, likewise from a women press reporter, by claiming: “Speaking of unfair, go ahead.”

Later, when another reporter Kristin Fisher attempted to ask Trump specifically about the report’s finding that hospitals are working with a “severe shortage” of testing materials, Trump unloaded on her.

Trump grills a reporter from Hong Kong about who she works for and in an accusatory fashion asks if she works for the Chinese government (she says she doesn’t) pic.twitter.com/c9GJhckVDr — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 6, 2020

“You should say ‘congratulations, great job,’ instead of being so horrid in the way you ask a question,” he said.