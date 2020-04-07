Israel settlers spitting on Palestinian cars raises concern over attempt to spread coronavirus

Israeli settlers have been accused of trying to spread the coronavirus in Palestinian neighbourhoods by spitting on cars in a West Bank village.

Residents of the village of Beit Iksa, northwest of occupied Jerusalem, reported the shocking incident last week of Israeli settlers spitting on vehicles travelling into and out of the village which is surrounded by illegal Israeli settlements.

Speaking to Palestinian news agency residents described how settlers from Ramot settlement, build on land belonging to Beit Iksa in violation of international law, stood at the entrance to the village and started to spit on Palestinian cars entering or leaving the village in an attempt to spread the coronavirus.

A team of young people from the town are claimed to have actually challenged the settlers as well as required them to leave the location and afterwards sanitized the roadway as well as cars.

Ramot negotiation has actually reported 17 situations of coronavirus out of its general populace of 550 individuals. Settlers from Ramot are well-known for bothering regionalPalestinians They are usually seen vandalising cars belonging to Palestinian as well as splashing racists mottos on their homes.