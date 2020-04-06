Tales of learning for our young

Let’s Plant Trees by Vinod Lal Heera Eshwer — Zesty, childlike visuals that play with the shape of the tree combine with crisp text to make this little book imaginative and inspiring. The single line that runs through the book connecting words and pictures celebrates the tree in its myriad roles.

Maoo & the Moustaches by Arunima Chatterjee — Maoo the kitten looks up—and there above Murad Mamun’s jolly smile is something thunderous and black, thick and curly… his moustache! Terrified, Maoo runs away. It takes more encounters with some fuzzy, reedy, bushy moustaches and a few long, soft, pointy whiskers for his hairy woes to end. This lively tale gets livelier with Prabha Mallya’s animation-like pictures. Pop-out colours draw the eye to what’s not to be missed in this kitten’s coming-of-age story.

Music for Junaid by Chatura Rao — Junaid loves music. But learning to play an instrument isn’t likely, he knows. One day he hears the notes of a guitar and ends up following a music teacher from house to house, watching and listening. If only he could learn too! From the award-winning author of Gone Grandmother comes another endearing story that takes us into the heart of a loving family, and their son Junaid’s thirst for music. Against a hazy skyline of high–rises, amidst monsoon skies symbolic of the young boy’s longing, the buoyant pictures zoom in on colourful old buildings, trellised balconies, sloping roofs and cobbled alleys to bring us the ambience of a typical city suburb.

Raindrops by Vaishali Shroff — It is pouring rain. From her window, little Anjum sees familiar scenes of a rainy day cloudy skies, umbrellas, and puddles but her curious eyes pick up other surprises too, while her imagination plays with the raindrops sliding down her window pane. Soft watercolours drench the pages with the mood of a wet day.

Chhotu & the Big Wind by Nandini Nayar — Playtime on the terrace takes a turn when a strong wind sweeps Chhotu off his feet and carries him up and away to the clouds and the birds! The light and lively illustrations whirl us to the sky and back.