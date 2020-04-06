PM Imran Khan reshuffles federal cabinet

Prime Minister Imran Khan reshuffled the federal cabinet on Monday, a few days after an FIA investigation report identified top PTI leaders as being responsible for the sugar and wheat crisis.

Appointing Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar as the Federal Minister for Economic Affairs after taking back charge of the Minister of National Food Security from him two days after his name emerged as a major beneficiary in an investigation report into recent sugar crisis.

Hammad Azhar has been replaced by Khusro Bakhtiar, who is now Federal Minister for Industries.

The prime minister also accepted MQM-P convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui’s resignation, which he had handed in January this year, as federal minister for information technology. MQM-P’s Aminul Haq has been made federal minister for telecom.

Azam Swati, who was previously the parliamentary affairs minister, has been made federal minister for narcotics control.

Babar Awan has been appointed as the adviser for parliamentary affairs.

Earlier, following the shortage of wheat flour in the country and the subsequent price hike, sugar had also gone missing from the market.