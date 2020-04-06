Pakistan Railways may resume train services from April 15

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed on Sunday announced that Pakistan Railways would resume train services from April 15 if Prime Minister Imran Khan approves the proposal.

Talking to a private news channel, the railways minister said that if the prime minister allows, Pakistan Railways will resume its services.

Rasheed also announced that seven railway hospitals will also be dedicated to treating coronavirus patients, including a 50-bed quarantine established inside a train and railway hospital with the capacity of accommodating 450 patients in Rawalpindi.

He said that they started a record 20 trains before the lockdown, adding that the passengers would have been stranded in Karachi if they had not run 40 trains before the lockdown.

“More than 16,500 passengers travelled in trains in the last two days before the lockdown,” the minister said. “Our situation is far better than India where many passengers died due to hunger on railway stations because of lockdown,” he added.

He said that Pakistan Railways will play an active role after the lockdown.

Replying to a question, he said that the prime minister fulfilled his promise by making the inquiry report on wheat and sugar crises public.

He also said that appropriate action will be taken against the culprits in accordance with law and constitution of the country. He added that money launderers and corrupt people are still out of jails but court should take strict action against them and sugar mafia.

He further said that the government will defeat the sugar mafia which is a major hurdle in country’s progress.

The minister said that data of collies, railways employees and pensioners was sent to Ehsaas Programme for income support. “No employee of Pakistan Railways has contacted the virus and the situation in the country is better as compared to some other countries. The situation will become clearer on April 14,” he added.

He also urged Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Dr Sania Nishtar to collect fresh daily wagers data as they are now suffering the most.