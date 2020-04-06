Pakistan’s coronavirus tally jumps to 3520 with 52 deaths

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Pakistan soared to 3520 after new cases were confirmed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh and Punjab with fifty-two deaths on Monday.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the province has reached 1684, after several cases were positive cases confirmed.

Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has confirmed 51 new cases of coronavirus in Sindh, taking the tally to 932. In a video message, the chief minister said that one more person has died from COVID-19 in the province. He added that 68 more people have recovered in the last 24 hours taking the total number of recoveries to 123.

Punjab has reported 15 coronavirus deaths. The total number of cases in the country are 1277, with 50 deaths reported.

The worldwide number of officially confirmed fatalities from the novel coronavirus now stands at above 68,000, according to a Reuters tally.

More than 1 million declared cases have been registered in 200 countries and territories since the epidemic first emerged in China in December. Of these cases, at least 250,000 are now considered recovered.