Iraqi women at risk as conservative families refuse treatment

Doctors are receiving death threats from relatives who refuse to leave women alone in hospitals for fear of ‘scandal’.

The medical visited a household in the Basra suburb of Al Hayaniya to treat a woman infected with coronavirus.

“She is doing well. Her condition is getting better and, if you like, I can allow you to talk to her on the phone,” said Muthana al-Sudani, the woman’s brother-in-law, standing in his doorway.

When the healthcare team refused to leave without seeing the woman, her husband, Ali al-Sudani, started shouting.

“Go back to the ambulance and leave now, otherwise I swear I will bring my gun and shoot you,” he said.

“Leave now, or I will shoot the ambulance and even the police car parked there.”

The footage was widely viewed across Iraq after it was leaked last week, but it is not the first death threat doctors have received in recent weeks.

Another doctor received similar threats on Monday after he confirmed the infection of a female patient in Diyala governorate, 60km east of the capital, local security sources reported.

Some Iraqis are stopping women in their family from accessing treatment because they do not want them to be in contact with men or to stay in hospitals alone.

In more traditional corners of the country, especially those controlled by tribes and religiously conservative areas, women are seen as symbols of family honour that could be stigmatised by the virus.

After the leak of the video and widespread criticism of the Iraqi security authorities in the media, the intelligence officers were sent to arrest Ali al-Sudani, who was also caught on tape on Saturday, only hours after the first video.