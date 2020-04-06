Doctors arrested for staging protest in Balochistan over no safety kits

Doctors staged a protest outside the Balochistan Chief Minister and governor house over not being provided with safety kits amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The move came after 12 doctors became infected with COVID-19 due to the unavailability of safety equipment. Despite highlighting the issues several times to the provisional government, no action was taken.

On 31st March, the young doctors association threatened to go on strike in a critical time if they were not provided basic safety equipment. Lives of more than 189 who have tested positive for the coronavirus in Balochistan could be at risk if the doctors in the province go on a strike.

Police have arrested over 50 doctors and paramedics during the actions in a bid to disperse the protesters.

Balochistan spokesperson rubbished the claims of not providing the safety kits, saying the protective gear has been given to doctors performing duties in coronavirus units.

Following the police action, the representatives of association has announced to suspend all types of services, leaving the patients helpless.

The decision about the strike was taken in a meeting of young doctors association, saying they will protest for their due rights.

