CJP criticises govt measures to combat coronavirus

Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed has criticized the efforts of the government to combat the coronavirus pandemic and said, “Nothing is being done on the ground.”

The statement came during a hearing of a case pertaining to the release of under-trail prisoners amid the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

The Chief Justice further said that the government had closed the OPDs of all hospitals, leaving no place for patients to seek treatment. He said, “The hospitals have been closed when we need them.”

The CJP also said that everyone was talking about funds and no one was doing anything to contain the outbreak of coronavirus. “The masses have been left at the mercy of God,” he added.

Meanwhile, the chief justice also criticised the government over its move to encourage people to stay indoors in order to curb the spread of the disease.

Last week, the Supreme Court had suspended orders issued by the high courts relating to the release of UTPs amidst the coronavirus outbreak.

In its order, the top court said: “No further order shall be passed by any of the high courts and by any of the provincial governments/ICT/Gilgit-Baltistan of releasing the prisoners from the jails.”

In a previous hearing, the IHC had ordered the release of 24 suspects under trial for various corruption-related references filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).