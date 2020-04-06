An Australia-based startup, Cortical Labs, has just announced that they plan to build the “first hybrid computer chip.” The company is building computer chips using actual neurons extracted from mice, and will eventually use human neurons to create powerful compute systems.

The objective is to drastically decreased the volume of electrical power existing synthetic intelligence programs need to function by mimicking the way the human mind.

In accordance to Cortical Labs’ announcement, the organization is planning to “build technological know-how that harnesses the electrical power of synthetic biology and the whole possible of the human brain” in get to make a “new class” of AI that could fix “society’s biggest difficulties.”

The thought of applying biological neurons to electrical power desktops is not new. Cortical Labs’ announcement comes a person week right after a group of European researchers managed to flip on a performing neural community that permits biological and silicon-based mostly mind cells to communicate with each and every other over the web.

Researchers at MIT have also attempted to use bacteria, not neurons, to build a computing system in 2016.