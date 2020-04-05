Pakistan Hindu Council rejects propaganda by Indian media

Patron-in-chief of Pakistan Hindu Council (PHC) Dr Ramesh Kumar Vankwani has expressed anger over fabricated news reports appearing in various Indian media outlets claiming Pakistan is refusing to give food to members of the Hindu community, especially in Indian media.

“News reports claiming that Pakistan refuses to give food to Hindus as COVID-19 rages are baseless and fabricated,” Vankwani, who is a prominent Hindu lawmaker, said in a statement on Saturday.

He said that the Pakistan Hindu Council was closely monitoring the situation and had not received any complaint by the local Hindu community regarding discrimination, as claimed by the Indian media.

Vankwani added that the Pakistan Hindu Council, in its nationwide ration distribution drive, was also providing food items to deserving families, without any religious discrimination.

He said that this critical time demands everyone to join hands in the fight against the corona threat.

“However, it is very unfortunate that some elements are trying to fulfil their vested interest by indulging in such negative activities,” he noted.

“This is time to promote tolerance, harmony and love to all, rather than spreading hatred and misunderstandings among the society,” Dr Vankwani stated.

Dr Vankwani also appealed for taking extreme care while expressing views regarding coronavirus outbreak and other humanitarian crisis.