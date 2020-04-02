Pakistan’s coronavirus tally jumps to 2360

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Pakistan soared to 2360 after new cases were confirmed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh and Punjab with thirty-three deaths on Thursday.

The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government in Punjab appears to be leading the battle against the coronavirus – which has affected some 845 people in Punjab and 2291 nationwide – as it has tested over 15,000 suspected cases as of writing, reports emerged on Thursday.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has maintained that his province has more cases because it is conducting more tests than the other state units. However, the data shows that Murad’s province, even with the second-highest number of cases in Pakistan, has conducted only 7,000 tests so far, less than half of Punjab’s number.

According to the data obtained from multiple government sources, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan’s testing figures are lower than both Sindh and Punjab.

Globally, more than 46,000 deaths from the virus have been recorded so far, of which most have been in Europe since the disease first emerged in December.

Meanwhile, more than 900,000 cases of the virus have been registered in 203 countries and territories.